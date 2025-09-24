News
OSBI, Vinita Police Investigating Suspicious Death
Following a suspicious death on Monday morning in Vinita, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a homicide investigation. Two people have been taken into custody and are being held on second degree murder charges.
According to the News on 6, a man was found dead at his home and Renee Carpenter and Jacob Bailey have been charged in the man's death. The Vinita Police Department and OSBI is working on this case.
