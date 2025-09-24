Posted: Sep 24, 2025 3:30 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 3:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

Multiple news agencies are reporting Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is considering resigning from office.

NOTUS , a digital news agency based in Washington, D.C., says they have confirmed from sources that Walters' resignation could come as early as this week. Sources say Walters has another job lined up.

Walters has not responded to requests for comment.