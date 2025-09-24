Posted: Sep 24, 2025 3:04 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 3:36 PM

Ty Loftis

A U.S. District Judge has sentenced a man to life in prison after attempting to meet a 14-year old boy in 2024. Jeffry Clain began communicating with someone he believed to be a 14-year old boy in July 2024 on a dating application. Those conversations quickly turned sexual and Clain began sending inappropriate photos of himself to the boy.

Clain arranged for the two individuals to meet and when Clain arrived, agents took him into custody. When speaking with agents, Clain said there was child pornography on his cellphone and admitted he had previously engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year old boy. That victim was able to confirm that relationship. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson had the following to say:

"Clain is every parent's worst nightmare. He not only tried to meet a child to engage in sex, but also had hundreds of devices containing child sexual abuse material."