Copan Schools
Posted: Sep 24, 2025 2:13 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 2:13 PM
Copan Homecoming Interviews Airing on KRIG
Ty Loftis
The homecoming court from Copan High School is being interviewed this week on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM. This leads up to their game against South Coffeyville on Friday night, which is our game of the week on 100.1 KYFM. Pregame coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Interviews will air at 5:15 p.m. through Friday. Thank you to Bartnet IP, Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Copan Restaurant and Truck Stop for making these interviews possible.
