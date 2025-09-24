Posted: Sep 24, 2025 2:13 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The homecoming court from Copan High School is being interviewed this week on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM. This leads up to their game against South Coffeyville on Friday night, which is our game of the week on 100.1 KYFM. Pregame coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.