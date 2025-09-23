News
Pawhuska
Posted: Sep 23, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2025 1:49 PM
Rocket Launch in Pawhuska Taking Place This Weekend
Ty Loftis
The High Frontier Rocket Launch is set to take place this weekend at the Pawhuska Municipal Airport. The Tulsa Rocketry Club will be putting on the 21st annual event and there will be several different things going on, including two different contests for participants to enter. Council member Ellen Weigant has been to the event and says it is well worth checking out.
Camping is allowed, but hookups aren't available. Concession stands will be available for the free event, which is open to the public. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
« Back to News