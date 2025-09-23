Posted: Sep 23, 2025 10:38 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2025 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Historic Preservation Office has announced in a press release that they have re-acquired Sugarloaf Mound. This is sacred ground constructed somewhere between 600 and 1200 AD when the Osage people occupied Missouri.

Sugarloaf Mound is the oldest human made structure in St. Louis and often referred to as “Mound City.” The effort to get this mound back in control of the Osage Nation began 17 years ago. Osage Nation Historic Preservation Officer, Dr. Andrea Hunter had the following to say on the accomplishment:

“It has been a long 17 year journey and I am thrilled to see the entire mound come under Osage Nation control.”

The Osage Nation is looking for funding in an effort to preserve the mound. This includes removing structures from the property and stabilizing the mound.