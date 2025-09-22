Posted: Sep 22, 2025 3:17 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2025 3:17 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly striking multiple victims and making threats to another victim with a baseball bat.

31-year-old Darrell Cooper was charged on Monday with assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 20, Cooper allegedly got into an altercation with the first victim and allegedly punched them in the face. The victim allegedly had a minor abrasion and bruising around the left eye. Two other people not involved in the original altercation were allegedly struck in the face after rushing to the altercation. Another victim allegedly had bruising on the left side of their face and around the corner of an eye.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Cooper allegedly approached the front porch of the residence the altercation took place with a baseball bat. Cooper allegedly pointed the bat at two victims and allegedly made multiple threatening gestures with the bat.

Cooper was allegedly intoxicated during the incident.

Cooper was convicted with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2015.

Cooper will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $15,000.