Posted: Sep 22, 2025 2:50 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2025 2:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey woman is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly stealing a pair of earrings and possessing Xanax.

41-year-old Jena Hill was charged on Monday with petit larceny and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Hill allegedly admitted to stealing a pair of earrings from the Bartlesville Walmart. During a search of Hill, authorities allegedly found three pills of Xanax.

Hill will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $1,000.