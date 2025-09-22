News
Washington County
Commissioners Address Gnats in Washington County Courthouse
Nathan Thompson
Annoying, tiny flying insects are causing issues across Washington County, even in the county courthouse.
The Washington County Commissioners addressed a complaint Monday regarding an unusually high number of gnats — especially on the third floor of the Judicial Building where the judges' chambers, law library and trial courtroom are located.
Commission Chairman Mitch Antle says a second pest control company investigated the complaint.
The Oklahoma State University Extension Service says the state is experiencing a high number of gnats because of a very wet summer. Experts say purchasing and using bug spray is a waste of money because gnats only have a life cycle of less than 10 days.
