Severe Weather Threat Increases During Overnight, Tuesday Morning Hours

Washington County

Posted: Sep 22, 2025 12:54 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2025 12:54 PM

Commissioners Address Gnats in Washington County Courthouse

Nathan Thompson
Annoying, tiny flying insects are causing issues across Washington County, even in the county courthouse.
 
The Washington County Commissioners addressed a complaint Monday regarding an unusually high number of gnats — especially on the third floor of the Judicial Building where the judges' chambers, law library and trial courtroom are located.
 
Commission Chairman Mitch Antle says a second pest control company investigated the complaint.
 
The Oklahoma State University Extension Service says the state is experiencing a high number of gnats because of a very wet summer. Experts say purchasing and using bug spray is a waste of money because gnats only have a life cycle of less than 10 days.

