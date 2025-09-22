Posted: Sep 22, 2025 12:54 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2025 12:54 PM

Nathan Thompson

Annoying, tiny flying insects are causing issues across Washington County, even in the county courthouse.

The Washington County Commissioners addressed a complaint Monday regarding an unusually high number of gnats — especially on the third floor of the Judicial Building where the judges' chambers, law library and trial courtroom are located.

Commission Chairman Mitch Antle says a second pest control company investigated the complaint