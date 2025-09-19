Posted: Sep 19, 2025 8:55 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2025 8:55 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St, Bartlesville, is inviting families with children to a special Jesus Burger Jr. event on Saturday,October 4, at noon.

Riding on the heels of the highly successful monthly Jesus Burger events at Get Real Ministries, Jesus Burger Jr. will focus on the children. Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble said, "Jesus Burger Jr. will feature FREE games, prizes, dunk tank, pony rides, train rides, petting zoo, Rock Wall, bounce house, cotton candy and Bike raffle."