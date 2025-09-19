News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 19, 2025 8:38 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2025 8:41 AM
Jesus Burger Saturday
Tom Davis
It's a great way to feed your tummy and fill your soul--Jesus Burger!
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastor Shiloh Gamble and Worship Leader Kevn Knowles from Get Real Ministries put out the invitation for their monthly Jesus Burger event where you can get a great meal and listen to the Word of Jesus Christ.
Jesus Burger events are held every 3rd Saturday at noon at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville. Shiloh says, "Come as you are! Kevin Knowles will lead the service as Pastor Rando Gamble will be in Arizona attending the funeral of Charlie Kirk."
Get Real Ministries is available for prayer, and encouragement anytime, in the name of the Lord, Jesus Christ. If you feel broken, alone, or just need a place to feel loved...all they as is that you please join them. Service times are Wednesdays at 6:30pm and Sundays at 10:30am.
