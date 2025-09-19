This Saturday, September 20th, Janson will perform a variety of his songs during the outdoor event. Janson is a Missouri native and moved to Nashville shortly after high school to chase his dream of writing and performing. In addition to selling more than 10 million albums as a solo artist, he has co-written hits for Tim McGraw, LoCash, Hank Williams Jr., and others.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. with opening act Brent Giddens. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets. No outside food, beverages or coolers will be allowed, but food and drinks will be available for sale with cash and card accepted.