Posted: Sep 18, 2025 3:14 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2025 3:18 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata Public Schools is reminding students that the Oklahoma Promise application for 2025-2026 is available. This applies for students in grades 8-12 at Nowata Public Schools.

Oklahoma Promise, if requirements are met in the application, helps either pay for tuition at an Oklahoma public two-year or four-year institution, a portion of tuition at a private college or university in Oklahoma, or a portion of tuition for programs that qualify for federal aid at a public career technology center.