Posted: Sep 18, 2025 2:02 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2025 2:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear for a court date after posting a bond.

36-year-old Amanda Smith was charged on Thursday with bail jumping.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Smith posted a $25,000 bond on April 12, and allegedly failed to appear for a court date on June 13. A $50,000 bench warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest.

Smith was charged on March 18 for trafficking in illegal drugs.

Smith will appear in court again on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set in the matter at $5,000.