Posted: Sep 18, 2025 10:47 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2025 11:11 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Sports Commission invites everyone to the 17th Annual Athletic Hall of Fame Celebration on Friday, October 3, at 6pm at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 SE Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville.

Appearing on Doenges Toyota's Car Talk with Brad Doenges, Chris Batchelder announced the inductees as coach Gerald Thompson, gymnast Mike Epperson, basketball great Noah Hartsock and the 1969 Doenges Indians Baseball Team.