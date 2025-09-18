Posted: Sep 18, 2025 9:56 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2025 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tri County Tech Superintendent & CEO, Dr. Tammie Strobel, and Board Member and Robotics Mentor, George Halkiades shared a lot of good news coming from the institution.

Dr. Strobel announced, "We have record enrollment this year. We're up 23% our enrollment over the last two years." She added, "If you come by our place, be prepared to walk in our parking lot or wait for the the school buses. In fact, it brought a unique challenge of buses. And we had to get a couple of extra buses to get all of the students to us to learn more."

Strobel said that health careers are absolutely booming. She said, "Tri County Tech provides opportunities for people that want additional training or that just have a dream of a job in in health careers. We're taking applications right now for our practical nursing program."

Tri County Tech is seeking approval to have a hybrid practical nursing program, which means the potential nurses could take the learning part and then they would come to Tri County Tech for the clinicals. Stroble said, "While we are awaiting state approval, we are taking applications right now for students that are involved in that." She added, "We doubled our enrollment in our practical nursing program."

Strobel then announced that Tri County Tech has a new health wing and they will hold a grand opening on November 7th which will be open to all the community.

George Halkiades announced that Tri County Tech has expanded the eligibility for their robotics program, which is a great opportunity for youngsters. George said, "This year we've opened a robotics program, which is an after school program is and it's open now to all high school age students in the three counties. Nowata, Washington and Osage County. Any high school age student." He continued saying, "It's an excellent program for high school age students. They can learn about machining.They can learn about programming and electrical work."

George said that they've had students that have gone through this program and gone on to college and come back and told Tri County Tech that they just think it's fantastic because they've learned things that when they went to college.The former student said it gave them a leg up that first year in college that that other students didn't have. And,as a bonus, they learned teamwork, and problem solving. On top of all that, George said, "It's fun! They get to go to competitions. The two regionals will be in Enid and in Tulsa. The kids get to visit with others who are on around 40 some other teams. And this is international competition."

Dr. Strobel also reminded everyone that the Tri County Tech Golf Tounament has two team slots open for the October 4th event . Dr. Strobel said, "It provides vital support that we need to be able to provide scholarships to our students, as well as that emergency emergency assistance and and food and food needs. So it's it's well needed. And we we appreciate so much all the support that we get."

Strobel stressed, "High school students always come free of charge. But for adult students, you absolutely would leave Tri County Tech with very little debt or you would just the tuition is so reasonable because the foundation is going to be able to fill in the gap for that for those that qualify. And 90 percent over 90 percent of our students qualify for financial aid, financial help assistance from the from the foundation."