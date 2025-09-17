Posted: Sep 17, 2025 2:47 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2025 2:47 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly striking multiple victims.

33-year-old Stephanie Maldonado was charged on Wednesday with two counts of assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Maldonado allegedly got into an altercation with multiple victims at a Bartlesville residence. Maldonado allegedly attempted to flip a kitchen table, but when she couldn’t, Maldonado allegedly pushed a victim’s chair to the ground and allegedly punched the victim in the eye. The victim allegedly had a chipped tooth and bruising to their face, left arm and upper back.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, after Maldonado allegedly knocked out the first victim, a second victim allegedly pinned Maldonado to a wall. Maldonado allegedly punched the victim in the back of the head and allegedly kneed the victim in the stomach multiple times. The victim allegedly complained to authorities of stomach pains and had visible bruising on their right knee.

Maldonado will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $10,000.