Posted: Sep 16, 2025 8:29 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 10:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

An estimated 300 people gathered outside of Bartlesville City Hall Tuesday night to remember the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk.

The vigil included hymns, prayer and messages from evangelical leaders from across the area.

Nick Sterner, pastor of First Baptist Church of Copan, called on the crowd to refocus on their beliefs and reject changes in culture

Dr. Everett Piper, the former president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, said he met Charlie Kirk many years ago and that he was bold in his conservative views, but Piper said he didn't recall Kirk's Christian beliefs. Piper says he believes something changed in Kirk's life before his life was taken

Caleb Gordon, pastor of First Baptist Church in Cedar Vale, Kan., helped organize Tuesday's vigil. He reflected on Kirk's life and message for all