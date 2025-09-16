Posted: Sep 16, 2025 2:33 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 2:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly forging multiple checks at a Bartlesville credit union.

35-year-old Tyler Adams was charged on Tuesday with second-degree forgery and falsely personating another to create liability. Adams also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), for allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 22 at approximately 2 a.m. Adams allegedly deposited and withdrew a check worth $240 at an ATM. The victim allegedly stated to authorities that he never wrote a check to Adams, and that the checkbook was stolen from their residence in 2022.

At approximately 12 p.m. on July 22, Adams allegedly returned to the ATM with another check worth $340. The name on the account allegedly corresponded to a closed account.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 23, Adams allegedly deposited and withdrew another $340 at the same ATM. Authorities allegedly found obituaries for both names on the check.

On July 28, Adams allegedly deposited another $400 at the same ATM. The account that was allegedly associated with the check was closed.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Adams allegedly fraudulently passed $1,320.

Adams previously pleaded guilty in 2022 to falsely personating another to create liability and has been convicted of multiple felonies since 2021.

Adams will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $20,000.