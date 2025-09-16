News
Posted: Sep 16, 2025 2:32 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 2:33 PM
Duck Hunting Season Draws Near at Hudson Lake
Ty Loftis
Duck season is almost here and the City of Bartlesville will have a drawing at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 24 for 10 duck blind areas that individuals can set up at Hudson Lake. The drawing is set to take place at the boat ramp. If selected, it will cost $10 to sign up. Any blinds that weren't drawn can be bought at Bartlesville's city hall to the first ones who show up.
No more than 30 decoys can be used in any blind area. Hunters are allowed to set up one hour before shooting time, which is 30 minutes before sunrise. Hunters must be done shooting at noon each day. For more information, you can call the City of Bartlesville at 918-338-4282.
