Posted: Sep 16, 2025 2:32 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Duck season is almost here and the City of Bartlesville will have a drawing at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 24 for 10 duck blind areas that individuals can set up at Hudson Lake. The drawing is set to take place at the boat ramp. If selected, it will cost $10 to sign up. Any blinds that weren't drawn can be bought at Bartlesville's city hall to the first ones who show up.