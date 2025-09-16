Posted: Sep 16, 2025 2:26 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 2:26 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank will host a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to support the Bartlesville Regional United Way.

The sale will take place inside the North Community Room at Arvest Bank’s Bartlesville east side branch, 4225 SE Adams Rd. Please enter through the northeast entrance, not through the main bank lobby. Items for sale will include household items, vintage finds, wall art, small furniture, industrial-sized grills, and more.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward the Bartlesville Regional United Way, which leads the fight to improve the health, education and financial stability of every person in our communities through the support of fourteen partner agencies. Every year, Bartlesville area Arvest associates hold fundraisers at each branch location to help support the agency’s mission.