Posted: Sep 16, 2025 2:02 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Two individuals were recently arrested and taken to the Osage County Jail on two felony counts of child neglect and an additional felony charge of cruelty to animals.

A search warrant was executed at the home of Tyler and Kimberly Northrop on Friday, September 5 in Barnsdall. A post on the Barnsdall Police Department Facebook Page states that more than 30 animals were found in the home and taken to 4Paws Animal Rescue where they were in need of care. Additionally, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services was called with the children living in the home.

Both Tyler and Kimberly Northrop posted a $15,000 bond. The defendants are due back in court for a status conference hearing on Thursday afternoon.







