Posted: Sep 16, 2025 10:33 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 2:46 PM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Vice Mayor Trevor Dorsey addresses the heated and sometimes misleading political rhetoric has just been, in his words, "out of control."

Dorsey said, "I think America's got to a place where We forgot how to sit around the table and communicate even when we don't agree and last week, and it culminated with someone being shot on a college campus."

Dorsey, who has had threats made on his life, spoke jokingly with Mayor Curd at the ribbon-cutting for the new hangar last week why the mayor wasn't sitting next to the podium. Dorsey said, "Are you worried about somebody taking a potshot at us because of all the all the misinformation that's it's been out there about this project?" Two days later, conservative personality Charlie Kirk was shot dead on a Utah college campus.

Dorsey said that there have been a lot of things that the city has done or issues that have come up that seems to compel some people to continually push false narratives. He cited the Flock Camera issue where some rallied against them saying the use of the cameras are infringing on constitutional rights. Dorsey challenged the nay-sayers to show him where that has happened saying, "I've not seen any any legal cases that have succssfully fought the cameras."

"We already have LPR cameras and then came the 2045 plan with the misinformation that 'we are trying to plug in the UN to our our city government'" said Dorsey."It's unfortunate," added Dorsey, "I consider myself a conservative and but a lot of conservatives with the grassroots movement like Sarah Burnett was a big push on all of that and now there is a claim by a member of this group on social media that the mayor and I are corrupt and we're getting money somehow under the table from the BDA. This group's given her a platform And it seems like no matter what topic the city is involved with, there are people from that group that continue to just want to push false narrative and put things out there."

Dorsey informed the audience that the city budgets are out and they are publicly available. Dorsey again said, "If you feel like that there's some corruption going on or some ill-intent, then you'll be able to look at it and find it and then and then expose it. Some people need to stop continually promoting rhetoric or a false narrative to push an agenda. Quite frankly,someone could take that and use it and do something very silly and violent."

Dorsey calmly continued saying, "We have people like Frank and Noah Evans who are attending meetings and a lot of the homeless task force meetings and then put things out on social media or come to the public comment to be heard and say the exact polar opposite of what's going on those meetings. What's what's that help? Again disinformation." He added, "People like Curtis Evans wanted to post 20 times a day about the roads and then try to bring the Tulsa media here yet wouldn't take the time to go to a council meeting. Did he even contact a coulcilman? We're open to communication."

According to Dorsey, the new hot button is homelessness. Some people are concerned that the city allocated $50,000 for software that helping agencies and log into and share resources to eliminate dupliction of services and direct the unsheltered to places that can helop them best. He said, "We don't think we'll use that that whole $50,000."

According to Dorsey, citizens, surveys, direct communication and feedback have said that they really feel like we need to address the homelessness issue and try to do what we can to help resolve that and that's why the task force was created. He said, "We have a group of non-profit leaders and city leaders Community leaders they're involved in that and we're all trying to come up with the solution, but it doesn't help the process when you've got all this disinformation being spread. He added, "It's it's amazing to me that sometimes you see the biggest complainers are the people who aren't involved. They're not giving their time to these nonprofits. What can you do to help? What can you do to be engaged?"