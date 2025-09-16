Posted: Sep 16, 2025 10:32 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday, an Osage County jury convicted a man of first degree murder in the shooting death of Billy Joe Clark III in 2020. The jury recommended the sentence without the possibility of parole, this according to a press release from the Osage County District Attorney's Office.

Luis Cuadros was also convicted of two counts of shooting with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and being in possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

In August 2020, Cuadros shot two men and a woman in north Tulsa. One was dead and the other two were injured.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher had the following to say on the defendant's conviction:

"The thoughts and prayers of our office go out to the victims of this senseless and evil act. We are grateful to the Tulsa Police Department for their thorough investigation into this matter and to the Tulsa Fire Department and the doctors and nurses of St. Francis Hospital for their efforts in limiting the loss of further life."