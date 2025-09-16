Posted: Sep 16, 2025 9:11 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 9:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,500 donation to Churches United for Community Concern. The funds will be used to fund the organization’s food pantry as the need for assistance has grown and cost of food increased.

Arvest Wealth Management Senior Client Advisor Terri Taylor and Arvest Branch Sales Manager Tanya Stokes presented the check to Concern Executive Director Peggy Crowder.

“With a rich history in Bartlesville, the resources Concern has been providing individuals over the years are astounding,” Taylor said. “It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help those in our community with immediate food needs.”

Founded in 1967 by 17 area churches of various denominations coming together in a coordinated response to alleviate poverty, Concern still works toward that goal today. Its mission is to provide compassionate support to individuals and families needing assistance.

“Concern is very appreciative of the Arvest Foundation financial support,” Crowder said. “Unfortunately, the cost of food has increased and has caused many families to rely on local food assistance. This financial donation ensures Washington County individuals and families receive food services that are greatly needed.”