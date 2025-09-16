Posted: Sep 16, 2025 8:24 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2025 8:27 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care has been awarded a $20,000 challenge grant to benefit DayBreak, Elder Care’s Adult Day Health & Activity Center from the Anderson Charitable Foundation

The grant is designed to inspire community giving by matching every local donation, dollar for dollar, up to $20,000. Together, the Anderson Foundation and community supporters will help provide the resources DayBreak needs to continue serving aging adults with care, dignity, and compassion.

“DayBreak is more than a program, it’s a lifeline,” said Michael Colaw, Development Director. “Every day, participants enjoy healthy meals, engaging activities, and the companionship of friends. For many, DayBreak provides nourishment and social connection they might not otherwise have. This challenge grant ensures that those vital services remain strong for the people who count on us most.”

The cost to provide meals at DayBreak averages $4,800 each month, a significant expense that is made possible through community support. Thanks to this challenge grant campaign, every gift will go twice as far in covering these essential needs.

“We are deeply grateful for the Anderson Charitable Foundation and the many local donors who step forward to make a difference,” Colaw added. “Together, we’re helping aging adults in our community live healthier, happier, and more connected lives.”

If you would like to join this effort and double the impact of your gift, donations can be made directly online at https://abouteldercare.org/giving/donate/. You may also contact Michael Colaw at (918) 336-8500 or MColaw@AboutElderCare.org for more information about supporting the challenge grant.