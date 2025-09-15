Posted: Sep 15, 2025 6:53 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 6:53 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Dewey City Council convened on Monday evening at Dewey City Hall for the final time in September.

The council discussed and approved two modified contracts between the City of Dewey and the Tom Mix Museum, as well as the Washington County Historical Society. The modifications to each contract was an annual report from each organization compared to the previous way of giving quarterly reports to the city council.