Posted: Sep 15, 2025 6:53 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 6:53 PM
Dewey City Council Approves Contracts
Brian McSweeney
The Dewey City Council convened on Monday evening at Dewey City Hall for the final time in September.
The council discussed and approved two modified contracts between the City of Dewey and the Tom Mix Museum, as well as the Washington County Historical Society. The modifications to each contract was an annual report from each organization compared to the previous way of giving quarterly reports to the city council.
The council also reviewed the latest sales tax numbers. City Manager Kevin Trease gave the report.
The council also addressed the four propositions that overwhelmingly passed in an election last week. Police Chief Jimmy Gray talked about a recent change with the police cars that were involved in the proposition.
The Dewey City Council will meet again on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Dewey City Hall.
