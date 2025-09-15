Posted: Sep 15, 2025 2:47 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 2:47 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man and woman are facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly stealing multiple items from a Dewey restaurant.

34-year-old Andrew Hetherington was charged on Monday with knowingly concealing stolen property, and 18-year-old Hannah Everly was also charged on Monday with petit larceny and two counts of knowingly concealing stolen property.

According to the Dewey Police Department, in the early morning hours on Sept. 12, video footage provided to police by the restaurant manager allegedly showed Everly moving empty beer kegs and other items into a minivan in the parking lot of the restaurant. Hetherington was allegedly seen sitting inside the vehicle.

Hetherington allegedly admitted to authorities to stealing the items.

Everly is also facing a felony charge of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of possessing methamphetamine.

Hetherington and Everly will both appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. They both face a $15,000 bond.