Posted: Sep 15, 2025 2:14 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 2:14 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol with a minor child in the vehicle.

36-year-old Lindsay Edwards was charged on Monday with child endangerment by driving under the influence, simple DUI and transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, officers responded to a Bartlesville residence with a vehicle in the driveway. Edwards was allegedly under the influence when getting inside the vehicle. An 8-year-old child was allegedly in the vehicle.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities made contact with Edwards once she returned from driving the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly observed multiple alcoholic containers in the passenger seat. Edwards allegedly took a breath test and yielded a 0.25 blood alcohol (BrAC) result.

Edwards will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. She posted a $25,000 bond.