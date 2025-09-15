Posted: Sep 15, 2025 1:16 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 1:16 PM

Ty Loftis

It's homecoming week at both Pawhuska and Barnsdall Public Schools. Festivities are going on all week long with the fun concluding with each team playing their respective game on Friday.

Bartlesville Radio has interviewed the homecoming royalty from both schools and you can listen to those interviews as well. Interviews with students from Barnsdall Public Schools will air at 5:26 p.m. on KRIG 104.9 FM and KPGM 99.1 FM will air interviews from Pawhuska Schools at 5:20 p.m. each day.

Thank you to our sponsors in Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home, Weeping Willow Flowers and More and C-5 Trucking and Excavating.