Posted: Sep 15, 2025 10:03 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 10:05 AM
3 Washington County Employees to Receive Paid CDL Training
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners held a fairly standard meeting Monday morning with several reports accepted and also approving a training agreement with three county employees.
Commission Chair Mitch Antle says the county is required to facilitate and pay for county employees to receive a commercial driver's license when needed for work responsibilities. He says three current employees will receive that training at taxpayer expense, but in return there is an agreement for the individuals to remain employees for two years.
The Washington County Commissioners will meet again at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22. The meetings are open to the public.
