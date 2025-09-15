Posted: Sep 15, 2025 10:03 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 10:05 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners held a fairly standard meeting Monday morning with several reports accepted and also approving a training agreement with three county employees.

Commission Chair Mitch Antle says the county is required to facilitate and pay for county employees to receive a commercial driver's license when needed for work responsibilities. He says three current employees will receive that training at taxpayer expense, but in return there is an agreement for t he individuals to remain employees for two years