Posted: Sep 15, 2025 9:58 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 9:58 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners discussed ongoing courthouse improvements and tabled the approval of a contract with TECTA America Oklahoma LLC for maintenance at a doorway. The maintenance would cost just under $8,200.

The board also tabled discussion on a worksheet for the 2025-2026 budget after submitting their changes to the budget in last week's meeting.

During the announcements phase, Nowata County Election Board Secretary Dave Neely announced that the election for the new bond proposal in South Coffeyville will take place on Nov. 18. The previous proposal failed by one vote.

Additionally, New Alluwe Fire Chief Tommy Gibson announced that Highway 28 near the Panther Creek Bridge in Nowata County is back open.