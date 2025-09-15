Posted: Sep 15, 2025 9:55 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2025 9:58 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Dewey City Council will meet on Monday evening at Dewey City Hall.

According to an agenda, the council will review a sales tax report, and possibly vote on a contract between the City of Dewey and the Washington County Historical Society. The councilors will also possibly vote on another contract between the city and the Tom Mix Museum.

Immediately following the meeting, the trustees of the Dewey Public Works Authority will convene.