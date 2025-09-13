Posted: Sep 13, 2025 11:46 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2025 11:47 AM

Tom Davis

An early-morning crash Saturday morning on US Highway 169 has left one man dead and another injured, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at approximately 1:55 a.m. near EW 300 in Rogers County. Authorities say a southbound vehicle driven by 39-year-old Wesston M. Legrand of Collinsville crossed the center line and struck a northbound commercial motor vehicle.

Following the impact, Legrand was ejected from his vehicle and came to rest in the west ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials confirmed that Legrand was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No passengers were in his vehicle.

The driver of the northbound commercial vehicle, 59-year-old Petros A. Sargsyan of Sacramento, California, sustained injuries but survived. He was wearing a seatbelt and was traveling alone.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has notified Legrand’s next of kin. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.