News
National News
Posted: Sep 12, 2025 12:54 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2025 12:54 PM
Lankford Urges Calm Following Kirk's Assassination
Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma's senior senator, James Lankford, appeared on CNN's "The Arena" Thursday night, with thoughts about the nation after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Lankford says as a pastor, he has guided people through grief, and as a U.S. Senator he understands some leaders are extremely emotional right now.
Sen. Lankford urged people of opposing ideas to continue discussion and engagement on political issues, but violence and rhetoric are not the answer.
Lankford says people should continue to have strong opinions, but do so through dialogue. Lankford says Kirk "outspoken, bombastic with conservatives, but when he spoke to liberals and progressive, he was humble. He was listening. He was intellectually engaging. He wanted them to be able to share his ideas."
« Back to News