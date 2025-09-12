Posted: Sep 12, 2025 9:16 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2025 9:16 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly standard meeting planned for Monday morning.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss and possibly approve several reports from county departments and will also take into consideration a purchase for the Emergency Operations Center.

Three county employees are receiving training to receive their commercial driver’s licenses. The commissioners are expected to discuss agreements regarding the training.

The commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.