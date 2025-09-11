Posted: Sep 11, 2025 4:52 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2025 4:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly assaulting someone at a Bartlesville Sonic.

18-year-old Swaeyy Floriant was charged on Thursday with assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 6, Floriant allegedly got into an altercation with the victim at a Bartlesville Sonic. Floriant allegedly exited her vehicle, slammed the victim’s head into her vehicle and allegedly slammed the victim’s head into the ground.

Floriant will appear in court again on Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. She posted a $5,000 bond.