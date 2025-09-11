Posted: Sep 11, 2025 4:50 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2025 4:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with pending drug charges now faces additional charges related to methamphetamine.

45-year-old Thomas Hale was charged on Thursday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 10 at approximately 9 a.m. authorities approached a vehicle in a park, with Hale allegedly passed out inside. During a search of the vehicle, authorities allegedly located marijuana, a pipe and a baggie of methamphetamine. Thomas allegedly admitted to authorities to taking both marijuana and meth that day.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Thomas allegedly admitted to possessing the items that were located in the vehicle by police. The methamphetamine inside Thomas’s vehicle allegedly weighed 1.1 grams.