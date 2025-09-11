Posted: Sep 11, 2025 2:35 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2025 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

During Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, there was discussion to close the RV dump station at the community center. This came about because people are using it illegally. Utility Superintendent Jerry Eubanks goes into more detail about how bad it has gotten.

Council member Mark Buchanan recommended getting cameras to catch the perpetrators take advantage of the dump station rather than shutting it down. It was pointed out that the cameras would need to be high quality in order to catch the license plate. Eubanks added the next repair to the dump station could be very costly.