Posted: Sep 11, 2025 12:46 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2025 12:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued a legal opinion clarifying that drag shows in public are not banned by Oklahoma’s new House Bill 1217, despite the way Gov. Kevin Stitt described the law after signing it.

The legal opinion was requested by State Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville.

Drummond emphasized that public drag performances are not inherently illegal. To be considered obscene under state law, a show would have to involve explicit sexual activity, his opinion says.

Similar bans in other states have already been overturned by courts. Drummond’s opinion aligns Oklahoma with legal precedents, noting that restricting performances solely for being drag-related would not stand up in court.

Radio Oklahoma News Network contributed to this report.