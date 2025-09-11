Posted: Sep 11, 2025 9:40 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2025 10:05 AM

Tom Davis

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life. OLLI classes in Bartlesville are starting soon.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI said Summer Classes will start very soon. Class Catalogues are available at the Bartlesville Public Library and at the YMCA. You can also look at the available classes and sign up online at https://reg138.imperisoft.com/OlliOsu/Search/Registration.aspx