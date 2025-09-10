Posted: Sep 10, 2025 3:17 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2025 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

During August's city council meeting in Pawhuska, it was the desire of council members to have an ordinance drawn up stating only residents of Pawhuska and those receiving utilities from the town be able to speak during city meetings.

On Tuesday, that law had been written up and Mayor Steve Tolson reads part of the resolution.

Citizens who qualify to speak on city matters must sign up prior to the meeting indicating which agenda item they want to speak on. They must also provide a full name and address.