Posted: Sep 10, 2025 3:14 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2025 3:14 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Free Fair kicked off on Wednesday at the Nowata County Fair Building, with a busy weekend in store starting on Thursday.

On Thursday, judging for the floral exhibits and indoor entries starts at 9 a.m. Rabbit, duck and poultry will check-in between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show will take place at 7 p.m. There will be a bake auction at 5:30 p.m. with check-in for beef, goat, swine and sheep entries at 6:30 p.m. The stick horse rodeo takes place at 7 p.m. with the bucket calves at 8 p.m.

On Friday, the petting zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 4-H/FFA Farm Equipment Operator Contest taking place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Check-in will start at 9 a.m. The fitting contest takes place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pedal pull registration begins at 6:30 p.m. with the pedal tractor pull starting at 7 p.m.

The livestock show begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The OHCE silent auction will end at 1 p.m. and all exhibits will be released by 3 p.m.

The free fair wraps up on Sunday with the horse show at 2 p.m. Registration for the event starts at 12 p.m.