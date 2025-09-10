Posted: Sep 10, 2025 1:05 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2025 1:05 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Oklahoma City woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving a car without permission from the owner.

40-year-old Morgan Rude was charged on Wednesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Feb. 15, Rude allegedly drove a vehicle from Bartlesville to Oklahoma City without permission from the owner.

According to a statement from the victim, Rude was only allowed to live in the car and does not have permission to drive the vehicle off of the property.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the victim was able to show authorities Rude’s location.

Rude will appear in court again on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $1,000.