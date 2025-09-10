News
OKWU FAFSA Night
Oklahoma Wesleyan University his hosting as special FAFSA Q&A Community Event in September 18, 6:30 pm, in Keating 105 on the OKWU Campus.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION,Shala LaTorraca and Amber Truitt said all are welcome to come and learn about the new FAFSA at this special event. Shala LaTorraca, Director of Financial, will share all the new FAFSA information.
Here’s what you can expect from this event:
- Expert insights on the new FAFSA guidelines
- Answers to your FAFSA-related questions
- Valuable tips for effective financial planning
- Talk to an admissions counselor
Get your questions answered before 26-27 FAFSA Application Opens
