Posted: Sep 09, 2025 7:03 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2025 7:03 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Nowata 1-cent sales tax proposal has reportedly passed.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, the city's proposition for a 1-cent sales tax increase passed on Tuesday, with 75% of voters approving the proposal. Of the 216 total voters, 162 voted in favor, with 54 voting against.

The proposition increases sales taxes in the City of Nowata by one cent on the dollar.