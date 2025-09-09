News
City of Nowata Holding 1-Cent Sales Tax Election
The City of Nowata is holding an election for residents to vote on a 1-cent sales tax increase on Tuesday.
Four precincts across the city are open for voters to cast their ballots.
Nowata County Election Board Member Dave Neely and County Commissioner Brandon Wesson gave additional details on the election.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Only residents of the City of Nowata are allowed to vote in the election.
