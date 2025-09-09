Posted: Sep 09, 2025 9:16 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2025 10:04 AM

Tom Davis

Heart Matters in Bartlesville is holding a special event on Thursday, October 30, at 6pm at The Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kristie Jardot and Dorea Potter with Heart Matters talked about the event called Guard Their Heart. Christine said, "It's about guarding kids, protecting them from online dangers. We are going to have a fundraiser that is also geared to bring more of an awareness of who we are and what we do that night."

Kristie said, "It's kind of twofold: One, is Heart Matters. We changed our name. We've been around since 1964 when it was Mutual Girls Club, if anybody recognizes that. Two, we changed it in 2021 to Heart Matters, as well as our mission and now we're helping keep children and families safe from online dangers." She added, "When we changed our name to Heart Matters, and that's because Jesus is concerned with the condition of our heart. That's part of what we do as we teach each other and kids, too."

The name change to Heart Matters has created some confusion. Kristie said, "Some people think we're a cardiologist, so we just want to make everyone aware of who we are and where we are which is on 3401 Price Road.

Christine said, "People will see that sign as they go by. At this event, we want them to know who we are. We're going to present that in a really neat and visual way. We'll talk about the dangers that the kids are facing online, because we want everyone to know that sex trafficking isn't something just happens across, you know, out of the country. It happens in the country."

Dorea Potter said, "The Guard Their Heart Fundraiser is an awareness campaign, too. We invite everybody to come who would love to join us. It's going to be a fun, relaxing evening with a steak dinner." She added, "We'd love for you come out and learn about it. RSVP at www.hearmatters-ok.org/event to get your tickets ahead of time so that we know how many to plan for and all those goodies, too."

The Guard Their Heart fundraiser will also feature a guest speaker,Jaco Booyens. Jaco is a native of South Africa, but he's an American citizen. His sister was trafficked when she was younger. Jaco helped with Oklahoma legislation to get sex trafficking education into our schools.