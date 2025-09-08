Posted: Sep 08, 2025 2:09 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2025 2:09 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly punching someone.

52-year-old Darren Watkins was charged on Monday with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Watkins allegedly got into a brief altercation with the victim, after allegedly arriving to a residence intoxicated. Watkins allegedly attempted to leave the residence in a vehicle. After the victim allegedly tried to prevent Watkins from getting inside a vehicle, Watkins allegedly chest bumped the victim multiple times and allegedly punched the victim in the shoulder.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, there were no visible injuries to the victim. One witness allegedly observed the altercation.

Watkins will appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. He posted a $5,000 bond.