Posted: Sep 08, 2025 1:38 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2025 1:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after an alleged fentanyl overdose to a minor child.

34-year-old Chelsea Stone was charged on Monday with child neglect, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities responded to a vehicle at a Bartlesville residence. Stone was allegedly driving the vehicle when a child in the front seat became unresponsive. One person inside the residence allegedly administered Narcan to the victim, which is commonly used to combat a drug overdose, until the victim started breathing again. The other resident allegedly administered Narcan to the victim four times.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities allegedly observed two baggies of fentanyl, weighing a combined 0.56 grams. Police also allegedly identified narcotic pills and various drug paraphernalia during their search.

Stone allegedly has an extensive history with fentanyl.

Stone will appear in court again on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $100,000.